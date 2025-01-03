Trump supporters battle over H1-B visas as H2-A use increases

In late December, what Axios called “a MAGA-world civil war” broke out between Trump’s advisers who favor a higher level of immigration of engineers under H-1B visas, most likely from India, and Trump supporters who oppose higher immigration levels.

The battle does not involve foreign farm workers who enter the country under the H-2A visa program, but it is easy to see that the conflict could be recreated between farmers who voted overwhelmingly for Trump and also depend on foreign workers and opponents of immigration.

Meanwhile, the number of H-2A positions certified in fiscal year 2024 rose to 384,900, over 6,000 more than in 2023, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service reported in an analysis.

The article said, “Florida remains the largest employer of H-2A workers, accounting for 47,396 positions certified this fiscal year, 12.3% of all positions certified.”

“It remains in the top spot despite a decrease of nearly 9% from fiscal year 2023. There has been some shuffling in the rest of the top 10 H-2A employer states. After an 8% decrease in positions certified, California this year moved them to the third-largest H-2A user at 9.7% of total positions, Georgia increased their positions certified to 43,436, making them the second-largest H-2A state (11.3% of positions).”

Some California farmers who voted for Trump are worried about mass deportations of foreigners, Politico reported.

Trump defended the H-1B visa program in an interview with the New York Post. A Trump vineyard has also filed to bring in workers under the H-2A program.