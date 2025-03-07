Trump suspends Mexico, Canada tariffs for a month

President Trump on Thursday suspended until April 2 the 25% tariffs he had imposed on Mexican and Canadian products on Tuesday, temporarily relieving farmers’ anxiety.

“Mr. Trump’s chaotic, stop-and-start approach has sent stock markets tumbling and generated anxiety among industries that depend on trade with Canada and Mexico, which account for more than a quarter of U.S. imports and nearly a third of U.S. exports,” The New York Times said.

Trump said he would allow products that are traded under the rules of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade pact he signed in his first term, but Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins pointed out that he reduced the tariff on potash that was not covered under the USMCA.

“President Trump’s announcement which includes a reduction of tariffs on potash not already covered under the USMCA from 25% to 10% is a critical step in helping farmers manage and secure key input costs at the height of planting season while reinforcing long-term agricultural trade relations,” Rollins said in a news release.

“The temporary tariff exemption for Canada and Mexico is a smart, strategic move to keep trade negotiations on course while delivering real results for American agriculture,” Rollins said.

“Canada must commit to fair trade practices — including those in dairy, eggs, and poultry — and Mexico must maintain open markets. Once again, the president’s leadership ensures that U.S. farmers remain at the forefront — fighting for fair trade, lower costs, and stronger market access.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a news release, “Farm Bureau appreciates President Trump for delaying tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for another month. The pause will ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to export American agricultural goods to both countries without fear of retaliatory tariffs.”

“Farm Bureau has been engaging with the White House, USDA, and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office to emphasize the impact of tariffs on America’s farmers and ranchers, who are already suffering through a third straight year of losses on almost all major crops,” Duvall said.

“We encourage the administration to continue working toward permanently resolving issues with Mexico and Canada to preserve important markets and to ensure farmers have access to the supplies they need to keep America’s pantries stocked.”

American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland said U.S. soybean farmers are “appreciative” of the suspension, but also said they “encourage the administration to immediately engage with its counterparts in China to pursue a continuation of the Phase One trade agreement negotiated by President Trump and signed in 2020.”

“The Phase One agreement brought much-needed tariff relief for farmers while addressing issues pertaining to market access, intellectual property protections and other issues important to U.S. agriculture and our country at large,” Ragland said.

Reuters news service reported that China’s new tariffs on U.S. farm goods are poised to reshape global trade flows, prompting the world’s top agricultural importer to source more meat, dairy and grains from countries in South America, Europe and the Pacific, Washington Trade Daily reported.

Shipments to China from key soybean supplier Brazil, top wheat exporter Australia and major pork supplier Europe, could surge as a trade war hots up between the world’s largest economies, industry officials and analysts said, according to the WTD report.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, led a group of senators in a letter to Trump urging him to reconsider the tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

But Canada will maintain its retaliatory tariffs, the Associated Press reported.