Trump tariffs expected, Crapo schedules hearing with Greer

President Trump is expected to announce large-scale tariffs today that have many business and agricultural leaders worried.

A coalition of farm groups warned Trump administration officials on Tuesday that tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China could result in retaliation that would hurt American farmers. The coalition, which includes both the Republican-leaning American Farm Bureau Federation and the Democratic-leaning National Farmers Union, wrote, “Last year, the U.S. exported $30 billion in agricultural products to Mexico, $28 billion to Canada, and $25 billion to China — our top three markets by value. Combined, these three countries account for nearly half of total agricultural exports. New tariffs levied against Canada, Mexico and China that result in trade retaliation will create financial hardships for U.S. farmers, ranchers, growers and agribusinesses who are already operating on very thin or negative margins and have not regained the market share lost during the last trade war.”

The Washington Post said Tuesday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ claim that Trump left President Biden with an agricultural trade surplus is wrong.

“It appears that Rollins is claiming a surplus under Trump using a calendar-year standard and a deficit under Biden using a fiscal-year standard. That’s not kosher. Under conventional government accounting, Biden inherited a trade deficit. Moreover, fiscal 2025 is really mostly part of Trump’s second term, which means it’s going to be recorded as his deficit,” the Post said.

“The only certainty is that the president will announce some tariffs,” National Journal said in an analysis. “But it arrives amid a flurry of leaks, leaving doubt even among top White House aides about how far-reaching his actions will be.”

Trump will announce tariffs “when farming, whether at the local producer or commodity crop level, faces major challenges, The Guardian said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, has announced a hearing on President Trump’s 2025 trade policy agenda at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hearing will be held in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.