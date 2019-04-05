Trump threatens Mexican auto tariffs over illegal immigration

President Donald Trump today threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican auto imports if Mexico does not stop illegal immigration into the United States.

Trump today praised Mexico for a reduction in the last few days since he threatened to close the U.S. border, but in a tweet said, "If for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us. If that doesn't work, which it will, I will close the Border."

Trump also told reporters that the threat of auto tariffs "will supersede" the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement as the issue in U.S.-Mexican relations.