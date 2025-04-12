Trump threatens tariffs, sanctions on Mexico over water 

President Trump on Thursday threatened Mexico with tariffs and sanctions over its lack of delivery of water to south Texas, while Reuters and Mexico Daily News reported that Mexico is scrambling to deliver water amid expectations that water will be an issue in the review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers …”

“My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!”

Mexico’s delivery of water from the Rio Grande is the issue, Reuters and Mexico Daily News reported.