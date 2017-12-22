Trump to address Farm Bureau convention

President Donald Trump will address the American Farm Bureau Federation at its convention, Jan. 5-10, in Nashville, Tenn.

"The American Farm Bureau Federation is honored to host our nation's president," AFBF President Zippy Duvall, a beef and poultry farmer from Georgia, said in making the announcement.

"President Trump has said all along that he would make sure agriculture has a seat at the table when it comes to the top issues facing America's farmers and ranchers. Now, it is our privilege to reserve a spot for him at our podium," Duvall said.

Duvall said he considers Trump's announced speech a sign of the high regard in which the nation's chief executive holds America's farm and ranch families.

"Farmers and ranchers and our rural communities are the bedrock of our nation. President Trump knows that, and his willingness to devote his time to talk directly with Farm Bureau members will be a memorable occasion," Duvall said.

After three consecutive years of decline in farm sector profits, Trump will speak to Farm Bureau members during a period of prolonged economic challenge across farm country.

"President Trump is fully aware of the economic difficulties farmers and ranchers have gone through these past few years," Duvall said. "The economic issues he has outlined, including reform of our nation's tax and regulatory systems, match many of the issues on Farm Bureau's agenda."

Trump's executive order establishing the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity, led by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, highlights the importance his administration places on rural America, according to Duvall.

"President Trump has assigned his team to focus on important pocketbook and quality-of-life issues to strengthen rural America, and those issues are front and center on his to-do list," Duvall said. "We look forward to hearing the strategies that he and Secretary Perdue share for taking agriculture and rural America down the road toward renewed prosperity."

Duvall did not mention the North American Free Trade Agreement, from which Trump has signaled he may withdraw, or the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement, from which he did withdraw.

Many farm and trade leaders have expressed disappointment that Trump withdrew from TPP, and expressed fears he will withdraw from NAFTA, the 24-year-old agreement under which U.S. exports to Canada and Mexico have increased substantially.