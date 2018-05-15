Trump, Trudeau talk quick deal on NAFTA

President Donald Trump spoke Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and "underscored the importance of quickly concluding an agreement" on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

Trump and Trudeau discussed the possibility of bringing talks to a "prompt conclusion", Trudeau's office said, according to Reuters.

Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Congress needs to be informed by Thursday that an agreement has been reached if Congress is vote on it this year.

But Canadian and Mexican officials left Washington last week without a deal, although they remain on call if needed.