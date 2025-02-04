Trump vows to cut off aid to South Africa over land issue

South African farmers are worried the new Expropriation Bill will see them lose land to the government. Photo by Chris McCullough

President Donald Trump has said he will cut all future funding to South Africa over allegations that it was confiscating land and “treating certain classes of people very badly,” a reference to white farmers, BBC and CNN reported.

Most South African farm land is owned by whites. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a bill allowing land seizures by the state without compensation under certain circumstances.

But Ramaphosa wrote on X, “South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” CNN reported.

The United States and South Africa are trading partners and the United States provides significant aid to address HIV/AIDS.