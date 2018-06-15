Trump will support House immigration bills

President Donald Trump went back and forth today on whether he supports the immigration bills that the House is expected to take up next week and that would clear the path for a revote on the farm bill that did not pass in May, The Washington Post reported today.

On "Fox and Friends" Friday morning, Trump said that while he was not certain about supporting an immigration bill,he would not vote for the more "moderate" one. Later White House officials said he did not understand the question.

Later, White House Deputy Principal Press Secretary Raj Shah said, "The president fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill. In this morning's interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bills."

Meanwhile, House leaders have been working with the White House in an attempt to write a bill that Trump would sign and a key House leader told The Washington Post that Republicans won't take up the bill without support from Trump.

"House Republicans are not going to take on immigration without the support and endorsement of President Trump," said Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., the Republican chief deputy whip, who said the leadership would delay gauging support for the bill while seeking an explanation from the White House, the Post reported.

Some members of the conservative Freedom Caucus declined to support the farm bill when it came up in May and said they would only support it if they got a vote on immigration bills. According to a House rule, the deadline for a revote on the farm bill is next Friday.