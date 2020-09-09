Trump withdraws Pendley nomination for Bureau of Land Management
-The Hagstrom Report
President Donald Trump on Tuesday formally withdrew his controversial nomination of William Perry Pendley, of Wyoming, to be director of the Bureau of Land Management, a division of the Interior Department.
The nomination was sent to the Senate on June 30.
Pendley continues to lead the Bureau of Land Management as deputy director for programs and policy.
Pendley’s nomination drew intense criticism from a range of environmental organizations.
