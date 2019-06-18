Trump, Xi to meet at G-20

President Donald Trump will meet with President Xi Jinping on trade issues on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 meeting, Trump said in a tweet today.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump wrote. “We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting.”

Trump continued to tweet as he left for a rally in Orlando, Fla,. to launch his 2020 re-election campaign.