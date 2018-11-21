Trumps receive official White House Christmas tree
November 21, 2018
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received the official White House Christmas tree on Monday.
The Smith family of Mountain Top Fraser Fir in North Carolina presented the tree, which arrived by horse and carriage on the North Portico. The tree will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association National Tree Contest have provided the official White House Christmas tree since 1966.