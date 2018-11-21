 Trumps receive official White House Christmas tree | TheFencePost.com

Trumps receive official White House Christmas tree

-The Hagstrom Report
Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump receive the White House Christmas tree on Monday, which arrived by the traditional horse and carriage.

The Smith family of Mountain Top Fraser Fir in North Carolina presented the tree, which arrived by horse and carriage on the North Portico. The tree will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association National Tree Contest have provided the official White House Christmas tree since 1966.