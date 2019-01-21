Tryan and Graves looking for team roping championship at Denver rodeo

DENVER – There are rodeos that contestants look forward to coming to all year long – for Clay Tryan from Billings, Mon., and Travis Graves from Jay, Okla., the National Western Stock Show Rodeo in Denver is one of those rodeos.

Tryan and Graves have roped together off and on throughout their careers. They entered the rodeo here in 2011 and left as the champions. They each earned over $8,000 for the title then. In 2014, Graves won it again, third time heeling for world champion all-around cowboy Trevor Brazile. Again, Graves' checking account got a healthy boost.

They roped in the Denver Coliseum in the first round on Sunday afternoon. With Tryan heading and Graves catching heels, they stopped the clock in 4,1 seconds, currently tied for first place in the first round.

Their second-round competition was Sunday evening where a 5.2-second run gave them a total of 9.3 seconds to put them at the top of the overall leader board. They are planning to be back here in a week for the Championship Finals where Clay will be roping for his second title and Travis will be trying to win his third.

"I love the National Western," Tryan said. "I've roped here every year since 1998 and started coming here as a kid with my dad when he roped in the Denver Coliseum. There have been a lot of changes in rodeo, but the thing I like about the National Western is how much things have stayed the same. I have a lot of memories here and hope to have even more."

There is a new leader in the tie-down roping as well. Cooper Martin, from Alma, Kan., who is coming off his second consecutive Wrangler National Finals Rodeo stopped the clock in 8.6 seconds at the Sunday matinee performance. He followed that with an 8.1 Sunday evening and now has command of the leaderboard. He moved to the top of the overall standings with a total of 16.7 seconds and is nearly 2 seconds ahead of the man in second place, Brody Stallard. Stallard from Fort Sumner, N.M., has a total of 18.6 seconds. Martin also leads the second round with his 8.1.

Recommended Stories For You

The PRCA and WPRA portion of the National Western will continue Monday at 1 p.m. Then the Martin Luther King Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions will begin at 6 p.m.

The following are results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Seventh Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 83.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hello Dolly. 2, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 81. 3, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 80. 4, BoDell Jessen, Altamont, Utah, 79.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, (tie) Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., and Cody Metsker, Taylorville, Ill., 4.4 each. 3, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 4.9. 4, Gavin Soileau, Bumkie, La., 6.8.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1 seconds. 2, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3. 3, (tie) Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M.; and Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah and Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah; 4.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 83 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Fringe Benefit. 2, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 81. 3, Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, 76. 4, Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 75.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 7.7. 2, Anthony Jordan, Houston, Texas, 8.2 seconds. 3, (tie) Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., and Logan Bird, Nanton, Alberta, 8.6 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sadye Simpson, Stephenville, Texas, 15.41 seconds. 2, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.44. Jil Wilson, Snyder, Texas, 16.62. 4, Billie Ann Harmon, Dublin, Texas, 15.69.

Bull Riding: (Two rides) 1, Nevada Newman, Melstone, Mont., 86.5 points on Summit pro Rodeo's Turnabout. 2, Justin Rickard, Nuevo, Calif., 69.

Eighth Performance –

Bareback Riding: 1, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 79.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Classic Equine Back Fire. 2, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 79. 3, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 78.5. 4, Briar Dittmer, Runnells, Iowa, 76.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Josh Clark, Warner, Okla., 4.2. 3, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.3. 4, Cody Mestsker, Taylorville, Ill., 4.8.

Team Roping: 1, Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 3.9 seconds. 2, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.5. 3, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.0. 4, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 5.2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (three rides) 1, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Party Girl. 2, Ty Manke, Rapid City, S.D., 74. 3, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 71.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 8.1 seconds. 2, Colton Farquer, Oakdale, Calif., 9.2. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 10.1. 4, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 12.4.

Barrel Racing: 1, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.38. 2, Molly Childers, Mead, Okla., 15.49. 3, Haley Wolf, Flore Vista, N.M., 15.60. 4, Lake Mehalic, Fort Collins, Colo., 15.64.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 84 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Cowboy Wisdom. 2, John Young, Orient, Iowa, 80. 3, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 77.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: (first round) 1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Added Money. 2, Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 85. 3, Kash Wilson, Gooding, Idaho, 84.5. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colo., 86.5 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's High Rollin Sidney. 2, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Min., 84.5. 3, (tie) Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Blaine Kaufman, Pretty Prairie, Kan., 84. (total on two) 1, Shadbolt, 168. 2, Colletti, 167. 3, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 165. 4, Kaufman, 164.

Steer Wrestling: (first round) 1, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.5 seconds. 2, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 3.6 each. 4, (tie) Cole McNamee, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 3.8. (second round) 1, (tie) Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala.; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla.; 3.7 each. 4, Cole Edge, Duncan, Okla., 3.8. (total on two) 1, Duvall, 7.2. 2, Irwin, 8.0. 3, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 8.1. 4, Dru Melvin, 8.2.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, (tie) Coleman Proctor, Yukon, Okla., and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas; and Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; 4.1 each. 3, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3. 4, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.7. (second round) 1, Casey Tew, Billings, Mont., and Jerren Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 3.8 seconds. 2, Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 3.9. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.1. 4, Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas, 4.4. (total on two) 1, Clay Tryan and Travis Graves, 9.3. 2, Smith and Long, 9.5. 3, J.B. James, Jr., Bennett, Colo., and Brock Hanson, Bennett, Colo., 13.0. 4, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 14.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Zeke Thrston, big Valley, alberta, Canada, 83 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Fringe Benefit. 2, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 82. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 81.5. 4, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 81. (second round) 1, (tie) Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Goodnight Trail, and Hawkins Boyce, Malad, Idaho, on Cervi Brothers Rodeo's Redial, 85 points each. 3, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5. 4, (tie) Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 81.5. (total on two) 1, Spencer Wright, 166. 2, Boyce, 163. 3, Wyatt Casper, 162.5. 4, Rusty Wright, 162.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 7.7 seconds. 2, Brandon Neugebauer, La Junta, Colo., 8.3. 3, Cooper Matt Kyle Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.1. 2, Trenton Smith, Bigfoot, Texas, 9.2. 3, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 10.1. 4, Treg Schaack, Stinnett, Texas, 10.6. (second round) 1, Cole Bailey, Okmulgee, Okla., 7.9. 2, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 8.1. 3, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 8.5. 4, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 8.7. (total on two) 1, Martin, 16.7. 2, Brody Stallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 18.6. 3, Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 18.8. 4, Joey Dickens, 19.3.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jennifer Sharp, Montgomery, Texas, 15.26 seconds. 2, (tie) Shelley Morgan, Canton, Texas, and Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 15.30. 4, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 15.39. (second round) 1, Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas, 15.23. 2, Chris Gibson, Windsor, Colo., 15.35. 3, Jennifer Sharp, 15.37. 4, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 15.38. (total on two) 1, Sharp, 30.63. 2, Miller, 30.76. 3, TLockhart, 30.82. 4, iany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 30.92.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Nevada Newman, Melstone, Mont., 86.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Turnabout. 2, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 85 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo's HtTR. 3, Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah, 84.5. 4, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 83.5. (second round) 1, Dillon James Tyner, Eaton, Colo., 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Grey Denim. 2, Bart Miller, Pleasanton, Neb., 85. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 84. 4, Tyler Hessman, Beaver, Okla., 82. (overall – on one) 1, Tyner, 89. 2, Miller and Williams, 85. 4, Stetson Wright, 84.5