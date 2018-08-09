TSCRA statement: Fever tick spray box reopened

FORT WORTH, Texas — Robert McKnight, Jr., president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association issued the following statement in response to an announcement that the Texas Department of Agriculture has reopened cattle fever tick spray boxes:

"On Tuesday producers and staff from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association joined other industry representatives from across the state in Austin to meet with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller after he closed fever tick spray boxes.

"We are pleased to report that because of that meeting and further collaboration with state and federal agencies, a compromise has been reached that will allow the spray boxes to reopen temporarily. According to a release by the Texas Department of Agriculture, the fever tick spray boxes will be opened for 45 days, starting Thursday, so long as ranchers are allowed to opt for another form of treatment for some of their cattle. This crucial step will allow Texas cattle raisers to continue to protect and care for their livestock and prevent the spread of cattle fever ticks while a permanent solution is implemented."