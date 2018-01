Turkey Broccoli Casserole | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

6 oz. package noodles, cooked and drained

16 oz. package broccoli, cooked and drained

1 can mushroom soup

1/2 c. milk

1 c. mild cheddar cheese

1 tsp. worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. black pepper

3 c. diced turkey

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place cooked noodles in 9 x 13 x 2-inch pan.

Cover noodles with broccoli.

Heat soup with milk.

Add cheese, worcestershire sauce and pepper; stir until cheese is melted.

Add turkey and pour mixture over noodles and brocolli.

Bake for 30 minutes.