Turkey farm in Minnesota combats avian influenza with high-tech Laser bird deterrents

Avian influenza has continued to challenge the agricultural sector, impacting nearly every state over the past two years. Minnesota, a state where turkey production is a cornerstone of the economy, is no exception. For local farmers, containing the disease is critical not only to their livelihoods but also to the broader food supply chain.

Loren Brey, a Minnesota turkey farmer with 35 years in the industry, is one of many embracing the innovative laser bird deterrent AVIX Autonomic to protect his farm from bird flu.

Brey’s operation produces nearly 3 million fertile eggs annually and employs eight to nine full-time workers. However, last year’s reemergence of bird flu nearly brought his decades of hard work to a halt. “We lost about 15,000 breeder hens,” Brey said. “The first flock that broke here — we had just started them. I remember the morning when the USDA crew came to euthanize the rest. It was tough.”

Faced with mounting losses, farmers like Brey turned to Bird Control Group , a company specializing in high-tech bird deterrence using lasers. What started as an experiment in the Netherlands in 2012 has evolved into a globally recognized solution.

Craig Duhr, a representative from Bird Control Group, explains the science behind the technology.

“Green is the brightest spectrum of light for birds,” Duhr said. “While humans see a green dot, birds perceive a moving laser beam as a predator. It scares them off, keeping them away from critical areas.”

Minnesota has been proactive in supporting farmers adopting the innovative AVIX Autonomic Laser Bird Deterrent , with the state offering grants of up to $10,000 per farm to cover costs.

The investment has paid off. Brey said that the lasers have been his most effective mitigation strategy yet, reducing the presence of local and migratory birds on his farm by over 70%. “In my mind, it’s been a success for now,” he said. “The laser has become an essential tool in our toolbox.”

While there is hope for a vaccine or other advancements to fully address the threat of bird flu, these innovative “scarecrows” are making a difference today.