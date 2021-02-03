Twedt Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
Great lunch served by Kate Twedt, Kathi Anderson and Bev Twedt. By Dennis Ginkins
TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 02/02/2021
Location: at the Ranch McHenry, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages
65 Yearling Red Angus Bulls averaged $6831
6 Two Year-Old Red Angus Bulls Averaged $5500
18 Bred Heifers averaged $3486
53 commercial Heifer Calves averaged $1452
Sale Highlights
Lot 6 at $27,500 STRA GENERAL 0150, Dob 3-15-2020
Reg 4331071, STRA General 882 x STRA Bandito 8132
sold to Kenner Simmentals, Leeds, North Dakota
Lot 1 at $20,000 STRA Hard Drive 0211 Dob 2019-2020
Reg 4343887, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Larson Flow Marie
sold to Logan Harding Tolna, North Dakota
Lot 2 at $16,000 STRA SENECA 022, Dob 2-17-2020
Reg 4330969, RREEDS Seneca 731C, x STRA Tina 662,
sold to Rohrichs Cutting Edge Ranch , Steele, North Dakota
Lot Lot 5 at $ 16,000 STRA GENERAL 006 Dob 2-15-2021,
Reg 4331099, STRA General 882 x STRA Colleen 854
Sold to Missouri River Red Angus, Watford City, North Dakota
Lot 4 at $14,000 STRA SENECA 041 Dob 2-20-2020
Reg 4331161, RREDS SENECA 731C x Bieber Laura 158W
sold to H T Cattle, North Dakota
Comments
Frosty February day did not stop a full house of bidders from coming out to bid on a outstanding group of Red Angus Bulls.
