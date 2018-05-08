Two Koch-linked groups oppose farm bill

Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday published a letter saying they oppose the farm bill recently passed by the House Agriculture Committee.

Both groups have funding ties to conservative funders David and Charles Koch.

"While the bill includes some positive reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the legislation is still rife will corporate welfare that primarily benefits wealthy owners of large farm businesses," the groups said.

"Overall, this farm bill would continue a troubling pattern of irresponsible and reckless spending under this Congress that began earlier this year with the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill."

In a letter addressed to all House members, Freedom Partners Executive Vice President Nathan Nascimento and Americans for Prosperity Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner said, "Congress should undertake a fundamental reassessment of all government programs, including those for agriculture and nutrition programs, and respect American taxpayers by putting them on a fiscally responsible path. The farm bill should not be an exception."

"Reforms are needed on both sides of the farm bill — not just SNAP," Nascimento and Gardner wrote. "Congress should use this farm bill as an opportunity to also overhaul the costly and unfair corporate welfare programs which give the farm bill its name."

They also said President Donald Trump made a number of "commonsense recommendations" for reform in his fiscal year 2019 budget.