Two NCTA students honored with Castle Memorial Scholarships

Pictured are Randy Castle, Darcy Stewart and Clade Anderson.

Photo courtesy NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – Two Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture students entering their sophomore year of college this fall were recognized at the 2019 Awards Night program on May 1 at NCTA.

Randy Castle of Olathe, Colo., presented Darcy Stewart and Clade Anderson with annual memorial scholarships in honor of his daughter, Chandie, who died in a tragic auto accident in January, 2008.

Chandie had completed course credits for an associate degree in agribusiness, and was set to earn a second degree in production agriculture.

Her family continues to support NCTA students with annual scholarships, which are awarded each year on the eve of NCTA commencement

Darcy Stewart of rural Lexington was a 2018 Overton High School graduate who is studying livestock industry management at NCTA with a 3.7 GPA. She was very active in high school FFA and 4-H programs and in NCTA Collegiate FFA as well. She would like to be part of a family agricultural operation and possibly work with 4-H and Nebraska Extension.

Clade Anderson of Otis, Kan., is an NCTA agronomy major with a 3.3 GPA. He is active in Collegiate Farm Bureau and serves on statewide student Farm Bureau committees. This summer, he is an intern for an aerial spraying company in Wyoming, and hopes to eventually own an aerial application business.

“I congratulate these industrious students for their dedication and setting goals for their work in agricultural careers,” said NCTA Dean Ron Rosati.

“They exemplify the work ethic and determination for success of Chandie. We are grateful to her family for their support of NCTA students.”

Castle scholarship recipients are named at the end of their freshmen years. Students are selected based on their goals for careers in agriculture, financial need, work ethic and campus involvement.

Information on NCTA programs and financial aid is available at 1-800-3CURTIS or at ncta.unl.edu.