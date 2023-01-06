The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of 19 new farmer-leaders to serve on the United Soybean Board. In addition, 24 farmer-leaders were reappointed. Ed Lammers of Hartington and Victor Bohuslavsky of Seward will join the board of 77 farmer-leaders from across the country; four representing Nebraska. Lammers has also been re-elected to the USB Executive Committee as secretary in 2023.

Forty-six leaders and alternates will serve three-year terms, and one new appointed member will serve a one-year term. The terms of board members appointed to three-year terms start December 2022 and end December 2025.

“It is an honor to represent and serve soybean farmers, both in Nebraska and across the country,” said Ed Lammers, Nebraska farmer of Hartington. “I am proud to continue with a fantastic group of creative and innovative thinkers with one common goal: maximizing profit opportunities for every U.S. soybean farmer.”

Lammers and Bohuslavsky accepted their appointments at the confirmation hearing during USB’s December meeting.

“I am very excited about my appointment to the United Soybean Board,” said Victor Bohuslavsky, Nebraska farmer of Seward. “The soy checkoff has been a huge success story for soybean farmers. I am passionate about this industry and am proud to serve both Nebraska and U.S. farmers on this board.”

The newly elected USB Executive Committee includes:

Meagan Kaiser, Chair — Missouri

Steve Reinhard, Vice Chair — Ohio

Ed Lammers, Secretary — Nebraska

Philip Good, Treasurer — Mississippi

Matt Gast — North Dakota

April Hemmes — Iowa

Gary Berg — Illinois

Brent Gatton — Kentucky

Belinda Burrier — Maryland

Laurie Isley — Michigan

Lammers and Bohuslavsky join Greg Greving of Chapman and Tony Johanson of Oakland as the four farmer-leaders representing Nebraska on USB.

Reinke honors Alliance Irrigation technicians with Platinum PLUS service award

Reinke announces that Keegan Dyer, Jerry Garcia and AJ Lopez with Alliance Irrigation in Kersey, Colo., have earned the Platinum PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is the most elite technical service designation awarded by Reinke.

“Earning the Platinum PLUS Certified Technician title is a significant achievement and qualifies them to provide the highest level of service available to growers,” said Ken Goodall, director of North American sales, Reinke. “Keegan, Jerry and AJ have completed the most extensive technical service training offered to Reinke dealers and we’re proud to recognize their hard work.”

The Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of six technical service training classes and tests. Dyer, Garcia and Lopez received the Platinum PLUS award by scoring more than 90 percent on all six tests.

“Qualified service technicians are extremely important to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Goodall. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently educate dealers across the country to the highest levels of service capabilities possible all in an effort to further our commitment to the growers we serve.”

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit http://www.reinke.com or call (402) 365-7251.