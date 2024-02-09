Two veterinary bills clear Colorado House Ag Committee

Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Dist. 58, told the House Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources Committee HB24-1047, Veterinary Scope of Practice, a bill he co-sponsored with Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Dist. 11, a veterinarian by trade, will help ease the shortage of veterinary care resources for pets and livestock in the state.

The bill would clarify guidelines for veterinary technicians and allows an expansion of scope for that care under the supervision of licensed veterinarians. Catlin said the bill is supported by Colorado Farm Bureau, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Colorado Woolgrowers in addition to veterinarians.

Rep. McCormick said veterinary technicians are crucial and must be recognized.

“This bill reiterates, clarifies, and solidifies that only a licensed veterinarian may practice actual veterinary medicine, which is diagnosing, prescribing, prognosing and performing surgery,” she said, “The bill also gives advanced flexibility in the treatment of herd animals and animals under the stewardship of animal shelters to allow a veterinarian to have protocols or instructions available to inform treatment plans even if the veterinarian is not on the premises.”

McCormick said the bill includes the scope of procedures and tasks that could be delegated to a veterinary technician under indirect supervision to include reproductive ultrasound.

“These are what you hear about in the large animal space as preg checks and this is a super big deal,” she said.

OTHER PROCEDURES

Other procedures detailed in the bill include wound care, dental procedures including the extractions of single root teeth and the suturing of gingival incisions, imaging, suture and staple removal, and administration of drugs to manage and control pain, up to and including euthanasia.

She said better utilization of veterinary technicians not only increases access to care, but potentially increases job satisfaction and entices veterinary technicians to remain in their field. The bill also includes two hours of additional professional development as part of the veterinarian’s licensure requirements.

An amendment to the bill clarified the intent of the bill and makes clear that no changes to animal husbandry in a large animal setting are made when a veterinary professional is not present and a livestock producer is carrying out animal health tasks.

According to the bill, a licensed veterinarian may delegate tasks pursuant to the board’s rules after first establishing a veterinarian-client-patient relationship with an animal or group of animals and the owner of the animal or animals. The licensed veterinarian is required to provide an appropriate level of supervision of the veterinary technician or veterinary technician specialist in accordance with applicable rules of the board. If there are not applicable rules related to the specific veterinary task that is being delegated, the veterinarian may delegate the task based on the assessment of the veterinary medical care being provided, the experience, education, and training of the person providing the care, and in compliance with all state and federal laws.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, the bill authorizes a veterinary technician to receive a veterinary technician specialist designation as part of the veterinary technician’s registration, grants title protection for veterinary technician specialists, and prohibits the unauthorized practice as a veterinary technician specialist by a person who does not have a veterinary technician specialist designation. The bill passed unanimously and will be sent to the House with a favorable recommendation.

TELEHEALTH SERVICES

The second of McCormick’s bills, this one co-sponsored by Rep. Matthew Martinez, D-Dist. 62, is HB24-1048, Providing Veterinary Services Through Telehealth.

In current law, one criterion for the establishment of a veterinarian-client-patient relationship is that the veterinarian has conducted an examination of the animal that is the patient. The bill clarifies that the examination must be an in-person, physical examination. The bill also extends the veterinarian-client-patient relationship to other licensed veterinarians who share the same physical premises as the veterinarian who established the relationship if the other veterinarians have access to and have reviewed the patient’s medical records.

The bill allows a licensed veterinarian who has established a veterinarian-client-patient relationship to use telehealth to provide veterinary services to clients and patients in Colorado with the consent of the client. A licensed veterinarian may also refer a patient to a veterinary specialist, who may provide veterinary services via telemedicine under the referring veterinarian’s veterinarian-client-patient relationship.

The bill authorizes the state board of veterinary medicine to establish rules for the use of telehealth to provide veterinary services.

The bill clarifies that only a licensed veterinarian with an established veterinarian-client-patient relationship may prescribe medication using telemedicine.

The bill allows a licensed veterinarian who has established a veterinarian-client-patient relationship to supervise veterinary personnel who are not located on the same premises using telesupervision if the veterinarian and the personnel are employees of the same veterinary practice and the veterinary premises, the veterinary professionals or other veterinary personnel, and the patient are all located in Colorado.

The bill establishes record-keeping, confidentiality, and privacy requirements related to the use of telehealth.

McCormick said the removal or weakening of the requirements of the VCPR in statute does not benefit animals or increase access to care.

“The ideas being pushed at statehouses across the United States is coming from outside corporate interests and going backwards, weakening the definition of the VCPR here in Colorado, in conflict with the federal definition, won’t help animals,” she said. “It will benefit corporations focused on profits and not focused on animal care. It would allow direct to consumer marketing platforms aimed at pushing product without that particular online veterinarian ever touching your animal, ever visiting your herd, ever having access to the critical medical information that they need about your animal simply to grow their bottom line. This is big money behind these efforts, and it is happening state by state across the country. They want to challenge the Food and Drug Administration’s duty to protect our food supply, our duty to protect public health, and our duty to advance animal welfare. Their goals are not patient care and mine are.”

The bill passed unanimously and will be sent to the House with a favorable recommendation.

