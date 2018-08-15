Twombly Horse Sale July 29 results from Cheyenne, Wyo.

Twombly Horse Sale was held in Cheyenne, Wyo., during the Frontier Days Rodeo, in front of the Train Depot Plaza, July 28, 2018. The preview was held at the Laramie County Fairgrounds just out side of Cheyenne. We had a great sale. Buyers did their homework before the sale and were matched beautifully with their new purchases. We would like to thank all who participated in the bidding from 29 states including many repeat buyers. We made over 100 phone bids to those who couldn't attend. The sale was auctioned off once again by Sammy Hamblen of Colorado. This was our 42nd sale since 1997. Mark your calendars for our next sale held during the NFR in Las Vegas, NV on Dec. 7-8, 2018. http://www.twomblyhorse.com.

Sale Averages:

High Seller: $63,000

Top 5 Avg: $59,000

Top 10 Avg: $50,400

Top 15 Avg: $42,000

Top 20 Avg: $35,500

Entire sale Avg: $28,800

At the end of the night Lot 6 was our sale topper! "Babu" was a fancy 5 yr old buckskin gelding who was sired by Whodini! The hammer dropped at $63,000 and now heads for Santa Fe, New Mexico! Selling sight unseen by phone!

"Aqua" was a sale favorite! A beautiful buckskin sired by Cromed Out Mercedes. He sold at Lot 3 and heads for Arizona with repeat buyers for a final bid of $62,500! They have purchased 10 horses from us over the years!

Selling sight unseen by phone was Lot 5 "Rangle". This fancy 6 yr old buckskin gelding was as gentle as could be. He will now reside in Maryland with another repeat buyer. Final bid of $60,000! Sired by Chex Two Bucks.

Coming in at 4th high was Lot 8, "Shine", a fancy 4 yr old palomino gelding, sired by Shine Chic Shine, reining/ranch broke and a huge athlete. He also sells to a repeat buyer from Arizona for $57,000!

Lot 10, "Thunder", was the family horse! Gentle and kind for all. Beautiful paint gelding. He heads to Arizona with a repeat buyer! The final bid being $52,500! This boy had reining training and was awesome to ride on the trails!

Selling by phone for $52,000 was Lot 7, "Gentleman", a fancy 5 yr old palomino gelding. He had reining training and what a blast to ride on the ranch! Sired by Whizkey N Diamonds. He makes his new home in Kansas!

Lot 21, "Snookie", broke our all time high mare record and sold to repeat buyers from Colorado for $50,000! This beautiful chestnut mare was reining trained and was as sweet as she could be! Sired by Yellow Jersey. They have now purchased six horses from us!

Last but certainly not least was Lot 28, "Reata", a super fancy, 4 yr old, blue roan ranch gelding. He also sells to repeat buyers from Colorado for $40,000!

Selling for a final bid of $35,000 was the "gentle giant"! Lot 17, "Rhino", a 16.1 hand buckskin gelding will have an awesome home on a California ranch!

Also heading to a California ranch was Lot 14, "Quip". As cute as can be and an OWN son of Wimpys Little Step! It took $32,000 to claim this awesome gelding.

The cutest little palomino gelding around was Lot 13, "Minion"–reining broke and gentle! He lucked out and found an awesome home in Colorado for $27,500!

Tripp, who is 6 yrs old, picked Lot 15, "Pluto", as his favorite–one of the most gentle horses in the sale. He's an 8 yr old buckskin gelding. Going to Utah on a $27,000 bid!

Lot 18, "Disguise", had all the chrome! He's a gandson of Gunner and was broke! He goes home with repeat buyers of Colorado for $25,000!

Lot 23, "Stash", also sold sight unseen by phone to Santa Fe, New Mexico! The big pretty 8 yr old buckskin was gentle! His final bid was $25,000!

Lot 4, "Toy", was the cutest little dun gelding around! Finished reining and ranch broke! He heads for Indiana for a bid of $21,500!

"Pongo" was one of a kind! The only ApHC gelding in the sale! He sells sight unseen by phone and heads for Texas at $20,000!

Lot 9 — $17,000 to Kansas!

Lot 1 — $16,000 to Colorado!

Lot 2 — $15,500 to Illinois!

Lot 19 — $13,000 to Wyoming! Repeat buyer

Lot 26 — $11,000 to Colorado!

Lot 20 –$10,000 to Colorado! Repeat buyer

Lot 24 — $9,500 to Kentucky!

Lot 27 — $3,000 to California!

Lot 22 — $2,500 to Indiana! Repeat buyer

Lot 25– $2,250 to Wyoming!