U.S. Customs intercepts nearly 20,000 pounds of meat from China

Between April 6 to June 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists assigned to the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport intercepted 19,555 pounds of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products arriving from China, CBP said in a news release this week.

“Most of the unmanifiested animal products were commingled in boxes of headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell phone covers, plastic cases and household goods in a clear attempt to smuggle the prohibited meats,” CBP said.

CBP noted that the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says China is a country affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease.

“Our close collaboration with our USDA strategic partners has resulted in an increased number of prohibited food products interceptions in a relatively short period of time,” said Carlos Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles. “CBP agriculture specialists remain committed and vigilant of foreign animal disease threats.”

The National Pork Board noted the interceptions in its Foreign Animal Disease Protection Bulletin.