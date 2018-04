U.S. Grains Council hires Jernigan

The U.S. Grains Council has hired Bryan Jernigan as its director of communications. Jernigan succeeds Melissa Kessler, who was promoted to director of strategic relations in January.

Before joining the council, Jernigan worked for more than 17 years in a dual role as communications director for the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) and activities director for the Federally Impacted Schools Educational Foundation.

Jernigan also previously worked as communications director for the Sugar Association as well as varied positions with the National Pest Management Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National 4-H Council.

Jernigan grew up on a farm in Oklahoma, graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in radio, television and film and received a master's degree in mass communications from Drake University in Des Moines.