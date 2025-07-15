U.S. hog inventory up slightly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

As of June 1, there were 75.1 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up slightly from June 2024 and up 1% from March 1, 2025, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report recently published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 75.1 million hogs and pigs, 69.2 million were market hogs, while 5.98 million were kept for breeding.

Between March and May 2025, 34.2 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, up 1% from the same time period one year earlier.

From March through May 2025, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.75 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.97 million sows farrow between June and August 2025, and 2.95 million sows farrow between September and November 2025.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 24.7 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.30 million head. North Carolina was third with 7.80 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed 4,476 operators across the nation during the first half of March. The data collected were received online through NASS’s Respondent Portal, by mail, telephone and through face-to-face interviews.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at http://www.nass.usda.gov .