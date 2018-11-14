U.S. issues WTO counter notification against India cotton support

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Tuesday announced that the United States submitted a counter notification in the World Trade Organization Committee on Agriculture on India's market price support (MPS) for cotton.

"Based on U.S. calculations, it appears that India has substantially underreported its market price support for cotton," Lighthizer and Perdue said in a joint news release. "When calculated according to WTO Agreement on Agriculture methodology, India's market price support for cotton far exceeded its allowable levels of trade distorting domestic support."

The United States expects a robust discussion on how India implements and notifies its policies at the next COA meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 26-27, they said.

The U.S. government has issues with the quantity of production used in market price support calculations, exclusion from India's notifications of information on the total value of production (VoP) of cotton (information necessary to assess compliance with WTO commitments), and issues with currency conversions, USTR said.