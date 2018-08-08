U.S. poultry market gains access to Morocco

The government of Morocco has agreed to allow commercial imports of U.S. poultry meat and products for the first time, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced today.

"The Trump Administration continues to prioritize the opening of new markets for U.S. agricultural products," Lighthizer said.

"This new access to the Moroccan market is an important step in ensuring that American farmers and ranchers can continue to expand their exports. I welcome Morocco's agreement to allow imports of U.S. poultry meat and products and the economic opportunities that will be afforded to U.S. producers."

"Opening new markets for American poultry and other agricultural products is a top priority," said Perdue. "I am convinced that when the Moroccan people get a taste of U.S. poultry, they're going to want more of it."

"The products that will be imported into Morocco are safe, wholesome, and very delicious," Perdue said. "This is also a good harbinger of the kind of relationship that can be developed. We hope there are other things we can cooperate on as USDA works to expand markets around the globe."

Initial estimates indicate that Morocco would be a $10 million market, with additional growth over time. Morocco had prohibited imports of U.S. poultry, USDA and USTR said in a joint release.