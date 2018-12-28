U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to address 100th AFBF Annual Convention

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will give the closing general session keynote address at the 100th American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 14, 2019.

More than 6,000 Farm Bureau members from across the nation are expected to gather in New Orleans Jan. 11-16 to hear from distinguished leaders and participate in a grassroots policy-setting process that will guide AFBF through 2019.

Perdue has served as U.S. agriculture secretary since 2017 and joined Farm Bureau members at the 2018 Annual Convention. Prior to his appointment to the Trump administration, he served as governor of Georgia from 2003-2011 and as a Georgia state senator from 1991-2002.

"We are honored that Secretary Perdue will join us as a keynote speaker," said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. "Well before his first day in office in Washington, D.C., the secretary has been a champion for farmers and ranchers. We are excited to kick off Farm Bureau's 100th year hearing from such a strong advocate for agriculture in the administration. He truly understands how trade, regulations and labor shortages affect a farmer's bottom line and ability to stay in business from one season to the next."

Farm Bureau members can register for the 100th AFBF Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show through their state Farm Bureaus or online through AFBF at http://annualconvention.fb.org.