U.S. Wheat Associates names Shelbi Knisley director of policy

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Wheat Associates welcomes a new colleague to its headquarters office in Arlington, Va. Shelbi Knisley joined the organization Jan. 1, 2020, as director of policy. USW represents the interests of U.S. wheat farmers in export markets.

Knisley comes to USW after spending five years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most recently, she worked in the Foreign Agricultural Service as a trade policy advisor for UN-FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) and OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). In that role, she lead strategy and collaboration on policy covering nutrition, biotechnology, sustainability, antimicrobial resistance, CODEX, plant and animal health and agroecology. Her time with USDA also included experience analyzing wheat markets for FAS and oilseed markets for the Economic Research Service.

“Shelbi’s experience in international trade while at USDA and her analytical background makes her a valuable asset to USW’s trade policy priorities,” said Dalton Henry, USW vice president of policy. “In addition to trade policy, she will be responsible for leading our work in food aid and wheat breeding innovation.”

A native Texan, Knisley earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agricultural and applied economics from Texas Tech University, where her thesis focused on analyzing China’s impact on Australia’s grain sorghum export market. Knisley also spent time interning on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture and with the National Sorghum Producers and Sorghum Checkoff.

Knisley fills a position held by Assistant Director of Policy Elizabeth Westendorf who recently left USW to pursue other opportunities.

“We appreciate Elizabeth’s contributions to the organization since joining USW in 2014,” said Henry. “In particular, her work on innovation, sustainability and creating programs for farmer delegations traveling to Africa to focus on food aid are legacy items that will benefit USW long after her departure. We wish the best to Elizabeth in her new endeavors.”