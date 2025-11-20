U.S. wheat industry meets in Austin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The boards of directors of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers met jointly Nov. 4-6, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Each organizations’ board includes wheat growers assigned to represent state wheat organizations and the industry leaders meet together two times each year.

In addition to a joint policy session, USW conducted committee meetings related to long-range planning, wheat quality, wheat transportation and international food assistance programs.

“Our joint meeting with NAWG is a timely opportunity for our farmer leaders to align the industry’s domestic and global market strategies,” said Mike Spier, USW president and CEO. “The cooperation between USW and NAWG is essential for maintaining a strong, unified voice, especially as we navigate challenges and find opportunities to increase demand for U.S. wheat. I am excited to work with Sam Kiefer, the new NAWG CEO, to exchange new ideas and strategies to benefit all U.S. wheat producers.”

During the USW board of directors’ meeting on Thursday, Nov. 6, USW state wheat commission staff and members heard reports from officers as well as industry speakers. Speakers included Matt Murphy, vice president of global wheat for The Andersons, who presented detailed analysis on global wheat markets and U.S. export opportunities, and Ralph Loos, USW director of communications and global outreach, who shared USW-produced video messages on stewardship and USW’s market development work.

Cory Kress with the Idaho Wheat Commission and Mark Spurgin with the Nebraska Wheat Board reported on their board team’s mission to Egypt, Morocco and Portugal. These market development trips help to build trust and personal relationships that help maintain and grow global markets.

The final speaker was Miguel Galdos, USW regional director for South America, who shared success stories from the region. He detailed multi-year efforts in the region, including increased technical servicing through working with milling staff and connecting buyers from different companies and different companies to expand options to save on freight costs through the use of “grocery boat” combination cargoes.

“The fall board meeting focused on the complex, ever-changing global environment for USW,” said Jim Pellman, USW chairman and farmer from North Dakota. “From policy discussions on proposed rail mergers and trade deals to direct market engagement, we are all working towards the same goal of growing demand for U.S. wheat overseas and enhancing profitability back home for producers.”

The next meeting for the USW board of directors is scheduled for Jan. 26 to 30, 2026, in Washington, D.C.