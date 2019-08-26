UK wants to export lamb, beef, pork pies to U.S.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and President Donald Trump before entering their breakfast meeting in Biarritz, France, on the sidelines of the G-7 summit meeting.

Photo courtesy White House

American farmers and President Donald Trump may have dreams of exporting U.S. products to the United Kingdom, including chicken and genetically modified seeds, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that his country laments the fact it does not export beef, lamb and pork pies to the United States.

At a news conference on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in Biarritz, France, Johnson said, “I have memories of American trade negotiations in the past, and I have a formidable respect for U.S. trade negotiations.”

“And I know that there will be some tough talks ahead, because, at the moment, you know, we still don’t — I don’t think we sell a single joint of British lamb to the United States. We don’t sell any beef. We don’t sell any pork pies. And there are clearly huge opportunities for the UK to penetrate the American market in the way that we currently don’t. And we’re very interested to talk about that with you.”

Trump did not say anything about farm exports, but the White House said in a statement that a working group would work on the post-Brexit trade negotiations based on the long-held view that the United States and the United Kingdom have a special relationship.

The White House statement said, “The leaders acknowledged the importance of free, fair, and reciprocal trade and discussed opportunities for deepening our trading relationship in the future based on mutual respect for these principles.”

“The president and prime minister also discussed the important role of investment in our respective economies and noted American investment in the United Kingdom is responsible for more than 1 million British jobs and British investment in the United States is responsible for more than 1 million American jobs.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson directed United States Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and United Kingdom Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill to launch a ‘Special Relationship Economic Working Group’. The SREWG will develop market-oriented principles for economic growth and increase bilateral cooperation on issues related to the modern 21st century economy.”