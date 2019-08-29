Ulrich farm south of Greeley recognized as 2019 Centennial Farm

June and Rod Ulrich farm corn and alfalfa.

Greeley Tribune file photo

A family farm southeast of LaSalle, Colo., was recognized recently for its 100 years in operation under family ownership.

At the Colorado State Fair on Aug. 23, the Ulrich family farm was recognized by the State of Colorado Historical Society as a recipient of the 2019 Centennial Farm.

The recognition, which went out to 21 different farms across Colorado, goes to farms which have been owned and operated by the same family for 100 consecutive years.

The Ulrich’s farm, just southeast of LaSalle, is owned by Rod and June Ulrich. It was originally purchased in 1919 by Rod’s grandparents, Pete and Anna Ulrich. Rod’s father, Jake Ulrich, farmed the property until Rod and June purchased it in 1979, according to June Ulrich.

Today, the farm is well taken care of. The couple farm corn and alfalfa, and operate a 1,500 head feedlot with the help of Max Ulrich, Rod’s brother, and Max’s son, Pete Ulrich. The children of Rod and June, Jennifer Ulrich Gluck and Timothy Ulrich also help on the farm when needed.

“We’re on our fourth generation,” said June Ulrich, “with a little grandson who may be our fifth.”

—Gentry is an intern for the Greeley Tribune. You can reach her at (970) 352-0211 or mgentry@greeleytribune.com.