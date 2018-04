Ultimate Nachos | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1/2 pound extra-lean ground beef

8 oz. Velveeta, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

7 c. tortilla chips (6 oz.)

1 c. shredded lettuce

1/4 c. sliced black olives

10-oz can tomatoes and green chilies, well drained

Brown meat in skillet; drain.

Microwave Velveeta in small microwaveable bowl on high for 1 minute or until completely melted, stirring after 30 seconds

Place chips on large platter.

Top with Velveeta, meat and remaining ingredients.