Ultra-processed food subject of study, comment

A study produced and promoted by the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service finding that it is possible to have a healthy diet on ultra-processed foods has led to a flurry of commentary.

Scientists at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center, an ARS institution, “led a study that demonstrates it is possible to build a healthy diet with 91% of the calories coming from ultra-processed foods (as classified using the NOVA scale) while still following the recommendations from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” ARS said in a July 11 news release.

“The study is a proof-of-concept that shows a more balanced view of healthy eating patterns, where using ultra-processed foods can be an option,” said ARS Research Nutritionist Julie Hess. “According to current dietary recommendations, the nutrient content of a food and its place in a food group are more important than the extent to which a food was processed.”