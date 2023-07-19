Ultra-processed food subject of study, comment
|A study produced and promoted by the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service finding that it is possible to have a healthy diet on ultra-processed foods has led to a flurry of commentary.
Scientists at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center, an ARS institution, “led a study that demonstrates it is possible to build a healthy diet with 91% of the calories coming from ultra-processed foods (as classified using the NOVA scale) while still following the recommendations from the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” ARS said in a July 11 news release.
“The study is a proof-of-concept that shows a more balanced view of healthy eating patterns, where using ultra-processed foods can be an option,” said ARS Research Nutritionist Julie Hess. “According to current dietary recommendations, the nutrient content of a food and its place in a food group are more important than the extent to which a food was processed.”
|That led Marion Nestle, professor of food science emerita at New York University, to write in her blog, “The USDA’s Agricultural Research Service is a marketing arm of the food industry. It is heavily conflicted.
“Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition has released its statement on ultra-processed foods.
Nestle’s comment on that: “It dealt with the NOVA classification system (the one I used in yesterday’s post to define ultra-processed foods). The committee does not like it much.
“Nestle noted that the United Kingdom Soil Association “has published a statement with the provocative title, ‘Sticky fingers of food industry on government ultra-processed food review.'”
