UN FAO releases four documents on Ukraine situation

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization on March 11 released four separate documents on the situation in Ukraine.

The documents included a presentation by FAO Director General QU Dongyu to the G7 agricultural ministers, his statement, a humanitarian appeal and a detailed information note.

FAO is rapidly scaling up efforts to respond to urgent food security needs resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, focusing initially on livelihood-saving interventions for the most vulnerable smallholder farmers, the organization said, noting it has a team of 81 experts in Ukraine — 76 national and five international members.

“Most have been redeployed to the west of the country, as part of UN coordination,” FAO said. “Declaration of FAO corporate scale-up emergency procedures implies activation of fast track management procedures, and upscaling of the chain of command with appointment of a senior designate responsible official supported by an emergency response manager, and a very experienced surge support team from FAO’s headquarters in Rome, moving into the country to join the team.“

FAO said it and the UN’s World Food Program have formed a humanitarian food security cluster in Ukraine with more than 40 organizations, which is working with the Ministry of Agriculture to assess the impact of the war and resulting needs.

FAO said it is pivoting its programs to emergency response, continuing its longstanding commitment to the people of Ukraine, while ensuring safety of its staff. Mara Lopes, FAO Ukraine emergency response manager, said the team is highly motivated, with colleagues keen to take on the new assignments to respond quickly to meet the needs of vulnerable farming families in rural areas.

“We are working 24/7 to scale up. We are fully committed to staying and delivering for everyone affected and particularly the farmers and people deriving their livelihood from food and agriculture,” she said.