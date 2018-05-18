Under Secretary McKinney to lead southern China trade mission

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney will lead a trade mission to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, China, May 21-25, accompanied by a diverse delegation of agribusiness and state government leaders looking to establish new business connections in southern China.

Southern China is a major import hub and a growing market for U.S. agricultural exports, which already average $8 billion annually. Consumers in the region have an affinity for U.S. products, and demand for many consumer-oriented goods – from bakery ingredients to fresh fruits to alcoholic beverages – is on the rise.

Mission participants will connect with potential customers and take part in site visits to learn more about doing business in southern China. In-country staff from USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service will help arrange meetings between U.S. delegates and representatives of Chinese companies in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.