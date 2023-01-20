Underwood joins American Gelbvieh Association

LINCOLN, Neb. — The American Gelbvieh Association announced the addition of Megan Underwood to the AGA staff as the communications coordinator. In her role, Underwood will lead the communication efforts of the association, serve as editor and assist with advertising for the AGA’s monthly publications, and assist the marketing team in developing a national advertising campaign.

“Megan is a very talented young professional and has a wide range of skills in the field of agricultural communications,” said Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “We are excited to have her joining the AGA team and helping us grow the Gelbvieh and Balancer message.”

Underwood was raised on her family’s Hereford seedstock operation in Campbellsville, Ky., and spent her summers showing cattle at the state and national levels. She received her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry with a minor in mass communications and journalism and a Professional Strategic Selling certificate from Kansas State University. She served as a College of Agriculture Ambassador, was a member of the 2020 National Western and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Meat Judging teams, and was recognized as the 2018-2019 Block and Bridle Rookie of the Year. She graduated from Kansas State University on Dec. 9 with her master’s degree in agricultural education and communication. Her research focused on the uses and gratifications of beef cattle breed association magazines for United States beef cattle producers. She brings experience from her internships with many industry-leading beef organizations and breed associations.

“Having grown up in the beef industry, I knew I wanted a career that allowed me to focus on advancing the industry through communicating with innovative beef producers. I am excited to join the AGA and tell the Gelbvieh and Balancer story through print and digital communication platforms,” said Underwood. “I look forward to meeting AGA members and enhancing the AGA communication efforts.”

Underwood began her role with the AGA on Dec. 19 and can be reached at meganunderwood@gelbvieh.org or at the AGA office at (303) 465-2333.

NALF elects new board of directors

The North American Limousin Foundation elected new members and officers for its board of directors during the annual meeting held in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Those newly elected to serve the foundation for three-year terms are, George Hubbard, Miami, Okla., and Mark Haden, Rogersville, Mo.



Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas, was selected to serve as the NALF president again. Dan Hunt, Oxford, Neb., will serve on the board as ex-officio. Wade Beckman, Robert, Idaho, was chosen to serve as vice president. The remaining executive committee consists of Ronn Cunningham, Rose, Okla., as secretary; Randy Corns, Altoona, Kan., serving as treasurer; and Jerry Wulf, Morris, Minn., as member-at-large.



The additional breeders on the board of directors include, Joey Freund, Elizabeth, Colo.; Troy Gulotta, Independence, La.; Austin Hager, Karlsruhe, N.D.; Bart Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wis.; Jay Wilder, Snook, Texas; Kevin Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.; Rob Brawner, Wood Lake, Neb.; Lance Sennett, Waynetown, Ind.



The North American Limousin Foundation would like to thank the two retiring board members for their service. The retiring members are Curt Wieczorek, Mount Vernon, S.D., and Joe Moore, Raphine, Va.