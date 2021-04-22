United Fresh cancels LA trade show, will hold other online, in-person events

Because of California limitations on large conventions and expos due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Fresh Produce Association announced today it will launch Reimagine Connections, a new program bringing members together in-person at smaller regional events, and online for education, networking and innovation events.

“We’re very disappointed California requirements will not allow us to host our trade show in Los Angeles this June. We had looked forward to partnering this year with the Fresh Produce and Floral Council, and appreciate their collaboration and hard work in building what might have been our largest show ever,” said United Fresh Chairman Michael Muzyk, president of Baldor Specialty Foods Inc.

“But once again, United Fresh is re-inventing the member experience to connect in new ways. Combining a new portfolio of top education, networking and innovation sessions with a series of in-person regional events allows us to Reimagine Connections across our industry,” he said.

As local conditions permit, United Fresh will host safe education and networking events in several cities this summer, the group said.

“We know that members are anxious to see each other, so we’re bringing that opportunity to them,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel.