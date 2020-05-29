United Fresh disputes NCFC’s position on USDA purchases

The United Fresh Produce Association said in an email that it disagrees with a position taken by the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives that the Agriculture Department should “not distinguish between fresh and processed forms” of fruits and vegetables under the Section 32 purchasing program.

“It’s a shame to see some sectors of the food industry that are selling more product than ever at retail try to push their way into a successful program helping those most in need,” Robert Guenther, the United Fresh senior vice president for public policy said in an email to The Hagstrom Report.

“This program helps farmers, fresh produce distributors who were devastated by the loss of foodservice business, and those in our country who are most in need of fresh foods and a ray of sunshine in these difficult times.”