United States hog inventory up slightly

Of the 75.0 million hogs and pigs, 69.0 million were market hogs, while 6.00 million were kept for breeding.

Between September 2023 and November 2023, 34.6 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down slightly from the same time period one year earlier.

From September 2023 through November 2023, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.66 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.90 million sows farrow between December 2023 and February 2024, and 2.91 million sows farrow between March and May 2024.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states at 24.9 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.10 million head. North Carolina was third with 7.80 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed 6,341 operators across the nation during the first half of December. The data collected were received by electronic data recording, mail, telephone, and face-to-face interviews.



The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at http://www.nass.usda.gov .