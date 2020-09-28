University of Wyoming student awarded Beach scholarship

In addition to her studies, Abbigail Rodgers owns a small cattle herd and is an avid hunter who enjoys spending time in nature.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “We are pleased to award the Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship to Abbigail Rodgers of Casper,” said Hunter Petsch, executive director of the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation.

Rodgers majors in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management with a minor in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management. She plans to continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management after graduating this fall.

Rodgers graduated from Natrona County High School in 2017. In addition to her studies, Rodgers owns a small cattle herd and is an avid hunter who enjoys spending time in nature. She hopes to combine her interests by focusing on the interaction between wildlife and livestock in rangeland settings, specific to water resources.

The Gary Beach scholarship was created in 2006 by the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation in honor of Gary Beach, a longtime employee of the Department of Environmental Quality. Beach was instrumental in working with local conservation districts to establish a grassroots driven watershed planning effort to address Wyoming’s impaired waters. Thanks to the generosity of Beach’s family the scholarship has been continued.

The WNRF offered this $1,200 Gary Beach Memorial Scholarship to University of Wyoming students enrolled at junior status or higher. Students studying natural resource management or related fields were encouraged to apply, and students planning to live and work in Wyoming after graduation were given preference during selection. For more information visit http://www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.