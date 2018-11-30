University selects The Clark Enersen Partners to complete design for building at National Western Center

DENVER – Colorado State University announced that it has selected The Clark Enersen Partners as the design team for the CSU Animal Health Complex — one of three buildings on the CSU Campus at the National Western Center, which will break ground in early 2020.

"We continue to move the vision forward for the CSU Campus at the National Western Center by bringing in top-tier partners to create distinctive spaces where CSU experts can research the world's most pressing issues, and widely share that knowledge," said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System.

"The Clark Enersen Partners' holistic approach to design and nationwide experience in similar projects made them a clear partner for this project," Parsons said.

"For the Clark Enersen Partners, the distinctiveness of the CSU Animal Health Complex and the impact of what will happen within its walls aligned perfectly with our company's expertise and areas of interest," said Greg Lattig, president of the Clark Enersen Partners.

In August, CSU announced Hord Coplan Macht and SmithGroup JJR as the design team for the CSU Water Building at the National Western Center. All three of the CSU buildings at the National Western Center are scheduled to break ground in early 2020, and will be the first buildings to start construction – and to be completed – at the National Western Center.