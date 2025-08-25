UNL and NCTA partner in online ‘Prime Education’ course to boost state meat processing industry

Fresh cut New York Strip steaks are ready to be placed in the meat display case at SALT Carft Meat Market in Castle Rock, CO. Colorado natives Ralph and Jordan Hinton focus on supplying locally sourced, aged beef among the many meat products for sale in their butcher shop.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will open enrollment to the public on Aug. 18 for “Prime Education: Introduction to Butchery and Meat Processing,” a self-paced, online curriculum aimed at anyone interested in exploring a career in the meat processing industry.

Funding for the project was awarded to NCTA by a USDA-NIFA grant in 2023 to provide a training curriculum for workers in Nebraska’s meat processing industry. The college in Curtis, Neb., partnered with both the Department of Animal Science at the university and private industry to develop the eight-part online curriculum. Enrollees will learn about safety, tools and equipment, sanitation and inspection, humane harvest, fresh meat fabrication, processed meats, and product packaging and labeling.

CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT

Jordan Wicks, an assistant professor and meat extension specialist at the university, has collaborated with faculty members, graduate students, and industry representatives from around the country to develop the curriculum. Before coming to Nebraska, she spent 10 years leading hands-on processing trainings with students.

“This program is based on what people need to know when starting in the meat processing industry, with an emphasis on safety,” Wicks said. “The ability to learn these foundational principles at your own pace and entirely online will lead to a much quicker onboarding process for processors when hiring and to a higher retention in the industry workforce.”

The topics covered serve as an introduction to the meat processing industry not only for those doing the processing, but also those in related industry positions. This also makes the course a valuable option for high school teachers, advisers, and students as a method to showcase the array of career options throughout all facets of the meat processing industry.

“There are endless career opportunities within the industry that may not be on the processing floor day-to-day,” Wicks said. “No matter if you’re interested in sales, marketing, engineering, research or product development, there is a career for you in the meat processing industry. This curriculum will help you learn about the foundation of the industry to help you build your career path in it.”

Registration for the course is $50, but will be discounted to $10 using code HIUGVR at checkout during the Aug. 18-25 enrollment period. To register, please visit https://go.unl.edu/prime-education . The online course must be completed by Dec. 19, 2025, to receive the digital badge recognized by the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors. An additional, optional in-person training for those who complete the online course will be offered in 2026.