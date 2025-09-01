UNL Rodeo welcomes Sandhills native Johnston

Cayson Johnston, a hard-working and passionate young man from Stapleton, Neb., is excited to pursue the next chapter of his education at UNL. Courtesy photo

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln rodeo team welcomes a new face to the team this year. Cayson Johnston, a hard-working and passionate young man from Stapleton, Neb., is excited to pursue the next chapter of his education at UNL. As a 2025 high school graduate who grew up alongside the corn and cattle in the Sandhills of Nebraska, Johnston has developed a devotion to agriculture.



Generations of the Johnston family have grown up in the saddle, and this young rider is proudly carrying on the tradition. He competes in steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping, following in the footsteps of his father. Jason and Jennifer Johnston, have raised their three sons, rooted in the rodeo lifestyle. Johnston explains that he will never look back from this legacy of grit and skill.



“Once you start to get it down, you start to love it. And once you love it, you can’t go back,” Johnston said.



While finishing up his final year at Stapleton Public High School, he began to consider his options for higher education. He sought to find a quality agricultural engineering program in addition to an elite rodeo team, and UNL fit the bill. After meeting Wyatt Clark, the head coach for the team, Johnston’s decision was made.



“He is an amazing guy and he got me hooked on it,” Johnston said.



As a thinker who thrives in science and mathematical subjects, Johnston is excited to pursue agricultural engineering. While developing solutions and devising new innovations, he will dedicate his knowledge base and skill set to advocating for agriculture.



“I love to know how things work and why things are the way they are,” Johnston said.



Johnston’s interest in the engineering field grew over the summer through conversations with industry specialist Travis Hazard, a civil engineer in Valparaiso, Neb. These discussions sparked his curiosity and led to an internship opportunity with Hazard Engineering during his time in Lincoln.



Johnston is accustomed to a full schedule and is eager to use his time management skills to maximize what the agricultural engineering program has to offer while also prioritizing his participation in the rodeo team.



Motivated to increase his knowledge and skills, he will pursue this next level of the sport with a goal of growing the program, by sharing his story and passion with prospective teammates. Hard work and dedication will aid him in this endeavor as he strives to contribute to the program’s reputation, honor his coaches’ input and promote his fellow teammates.



“Once you compete and you start winning, people are going to recognize the university you go to,” Johnston said.



This athlete wants the best for himself and all those around him as he works to help and care for others.



Rope in hand and determination in heart, Johnston is ready to step into the world at UNL. As he balances life in the arena with his studies, he brings with him grit, determination and a drive to succeed.



