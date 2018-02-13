UNL-TAPS to offer Crop Marketing Seminar

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln TAPS (http://taps.unl.edu) program hosted a farm management competition in 2017. The results of the competition showed that participant's level of profit ranged by $300 per acre with the main contributing factor being their marketing plan and to a lesser extent cost of production. Revenue generated per bushel ranged from $3.03-$3.59 per bushel and cost of production ranged from $2.82 to $3.80 per bushel.

The UNL-TAPS farm management competition is offering a Crop Marketing Seminar on Feb. 20 at the WCREC at 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte, Neb. The seminar will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 4:30 p.m. The results of the TAPS Competition will be reviewed followed by the following topics: Crop Marketing Plans, Crop Marketing Strategies, Grain Merchandisers and Crop Marketing Plan, Crop Cost of Production, Crop Insurance and Marketing, a Farmer Panel and Working with Brokers. Pre-registration is requested by calling/emailing Robert Tigner (rtigner2@unl.edu) at (308) 696-6734 or Chuck Burr (chuck.burr@unl.edu) at (308) 696-6783. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is requested to ensure enough materials and lunch are available.