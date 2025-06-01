UNL Wheat Variety Tour coming to Grant June 10

The UNL Wheat Variety Tour will stop in Grant, Neb., on June 10 at the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Research Center. Photo courtesy UNL

WheatTour-RFP-060225

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The 2025 University of Nebraska–Lincoln Wheat Variety Tour will stop in Grant, Neb., at the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Research Center on June 10. The field day is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. MDT.

The tours, hosted by the UNL Crop Performance Testing Program and UNL farm managers and researchers, aim to give farmers insight into different wheat varieties and management practices for diseases and pests.

Researchers from the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center will give updates on current research regarding cover crops, western corn rootworm, weed management considerations and irrigation.

The tour is free to the public, and a complimentary lunch will be provided with registration.

The Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Research Center is east of Grant. From Highway 61, take Road 761 east 1 mile and turn south on Road 329. The building is half a mile south on the east side of the road. Transportation to field sites will be provided.

For more information and to register, visit go.unl.edu/wheat-tours.