UNL Wheat Variety Tour coming to Grant June 12

Growers attend wheat field day for variety updates and performance from University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers and specialists. Courtesy photo

WheatTour

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The 2024 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wheat Variety Tour will stop in Grant, Nebraska at the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Research Center on June 12 and begin at 10 a.m. MDT. The field day is open to the public with no cost to attend.

The tours hosted by the UNL Crop Performance Testing Program, farmer-cooperators and UNL farm managers aim to give farmers insight into different wheat varieties and management practices for diseases and pests.

Following the tour, a complementary lunch will be provided to those in attendance. Researchers from the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center will give updates on current research regarding wheat stem sawflies, winter peas, and hybrids tolerant to water stress. Attendees can also expect an update on the 2024 UNL TAPS Sorghum competition set to be held at the Stumpf International Wheat Research Center.

The Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Research Center is east of Grant, Neb. From Highway 61, take Road 761 east 1 mile and turn south on Road 329. The building is half a mile south on the east side of the road. Transportation to field sites will be provided.

For more information on the wheat variety tour, visit varietytesting.unl.edu.