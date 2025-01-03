UNL Winter Stocker Tour to feature Darr Feedlot

Nebraska Extension’s annual summer Stocker/Yearling Tour has been a successful educational program for stocker/yearling operators and beginning producers across Nebraska. Previous attendees and advisory board members have expressed interest in a winter stocker tour to gain insight on cost-effective options to background calves through the winter. In response, Nebraska Extension is making plans to deliver a Winter Stocker Tour on Jan. 29 near Lexington.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST at the District 22 Event Center (75905 County Rd. 431, Lexington, NE). The program will kick off at 10 a.m. CST with UNL Beef Specialist Mary Drewnoski discussing program feeding distillers grains on cornstalks. There will be two producer panels throughout the morning focused on receiving cattle management protocols for healthy calves and business fundamentals for beginning producers. Jim MacDonald, UNL professor in animal science, will discuss implant strategies for calves, and following lunch, the group will tour Darr Feedlot to learn more about their feeding operations, pen management and working facilities.

The cost is $20 per person, which includes lunch. Please register by Jan. 24 at https://go.unl.edu/winterstockertour or contact the Buffalo County Extension Office at (308) 236-1235. For more information, contact Brent Plugge (308) 236-1235 or brent.plugge@unl.edu or Erin Laborie (308) 268-3105 or erin.laborie@unl.edu .