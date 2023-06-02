Strategies for managing drought and price risk with forage and livestock insurance programs will be discussed during a series of upcoming workshops. Courtesy photo

Untitled design – 1

LINCOLN, Neb. — Strategies for managing drought and price risk with forage and livestock insurance programs will be discussed during a series of upcoming workshops presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The programs will be led by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators who will cover the application process and eligibility requirements for USDA insurance programs and explain how they can be used to mitigate price risk.

Specific insurance programs that will be covered are Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PRF); Livestock Risk Protection (LRP); and Annual Forage insurance (AF), which has a July 15 enrollment deadline for fall-planted forage. Participants will have an opportunity to practice implementing these tools in a case simulation to better understand strategies discussed.

The workshop is free to attend, and a meal will be included. Registration is required by June 16 by calling the local co-sponsor for each session.

Managing Forage and Cattle Price Risk workshop schedule:

Beatrice – June 20, 10:30 a.m.

Nebraska Extension in Gage County, 1115 W. Scott St.

RSVP by June 16 by calling Max Hoxmeier, director of crop insurance with First state Insurance, at (402) 260-2092 or emailing mhoxmeier@neins.com

Hastings – June 20, 5:30 p.m.

Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive W.

RSVP by June 16 by calling Heartland Bank in Hastings at (402) 463-0101

Wayne – June 22, 10:30 a.m.

Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, 510 Tomar Drive

RSVP by June 16 by calling Bobby Reinfenrath with Hurley & Associates Agri-Marketing, at (605) 705-4040 or emailing bobbyr@hurleyandassociates.com

Albion — June 22, 5:30 p.m.

Boone County Fairgrounds (Casey’s Event Center), 11th St. and W. Fairview St.

RSVP by June 16 by calling Bobby Reinfenrath with Hurley & Associates Agri-Marketing, at (605) 705-4040 or emailing bobbyr@hurleyandassociates.com

For more on using USDA programs to manage risk, visit the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website at https://cap.unl.edu .