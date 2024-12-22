UNL’s Cultivate ACCESS launches programs on data science, climate resilience

Carie Goodwater, left, and Melany Preister, right, students at Boone Central High School, pose with Brian Mock, center, a Husker student mentor who graduated in May. Photo courtesy UNL

UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Cultivate ACCESS (Agriculture Career Communities to Empower Students in STEM) has launched two new academic programs: Cultivate ACCESS to Data Science in Agriculture and Cultivate Resilience.

The programs aim to engage high school teachers and their students in agricultural STEM topics. Students are connected to undergraduate peer mentors, and teachers collaborate with university experts in data science and climate resilience. In the 2024-25 school year, there are 29 students participating from seven high schools: Grand Island, Kearney Catholic, Loup City, Madison, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan and Omaha Westview.

The objective of the data science program is to integrate thinking about connections related to data through an educational, interactive game on water quantity. Teachers will provide feedback on the game and use it in their classes. High school students will play the game, meet regularly with their peer mentors and participate in a community action project to share what they are learning about data and connections with others in their local community.

SUPPORT AND EXPERTISE

The Cultivate Resilience program connects high school teachers with support and expertise from the university so they can develop lesson plans related to climate resilience. High school students will be better prepared to face climate challenges, while adapting to new technologies and ways of working through challenges, after engaging with the program. Goals for both teachers and students include learning more about climate resilience, being culturally responsive and preparing for future career opportunities.

“Expanding Cultivate ACCESS with these new programs has been incredibly rewarding,” said Jenny Keshwani, team leader for the programs. “Hearing our high school students’ diverse passions and commitment to making a difference is truly inspiring. I look forward to seeing how they bring their community action projects to life this spring, sharing their knowledge and skills to create local impact.”

The work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Women and Minorities in STEM Program and Food and Agricultural Non-Formal Education Program.

The Cultivate ACCESS programs are open to any Nebraska high school student or teacher. Applications are currently open for teachers and will open for students in early 2025. The next cohort will begin in summer and fall 2025.

For more information, visit https://cultivate.unl.edu or contact Jenny Keshwani at jkeshwani@unl.edu .